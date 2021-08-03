X Financial (XYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%.

Shares of X Financial stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $398.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.89. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

