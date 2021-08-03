Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.15. Xilinx has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

