XMON (XMON) Price Up 26.5% This Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. XMON has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $23,056.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XMON has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for $1,897.94 or 0.04973888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00100085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00140310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.45 or 1.00228975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00843416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

