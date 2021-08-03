Yellow (YELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yellow to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YELL opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Yellow has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $265.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Yellow at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

