YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.84.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $97.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $99.21.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,644,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 306,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

