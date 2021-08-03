Zacks: Analysts Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in comScore by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in comScore by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 374,761 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in comScore by 21.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 652,080 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in comScore by 113.4% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in comScore by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,111 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCOR opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $326.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

