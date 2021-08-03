Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,455,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,267,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,189,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,365. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.74. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

