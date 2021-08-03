Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report $78.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.90 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $72.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $318.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,892. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,352,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 756,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 73.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 529.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

