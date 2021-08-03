Zacks: Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $998.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

