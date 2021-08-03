Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. HP posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 287,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,318. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

