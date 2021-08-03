Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

NYSE MMC opened at $147.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $149.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. United Bank lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.