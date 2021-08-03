Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Million

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post $50.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.07 million to $60.24 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $52.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $209.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $225.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $260.08 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $315.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

