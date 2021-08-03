Zacks: Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.39). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($12.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.29) to ($10.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($5.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.39) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after acquiring an additional 247,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after buying an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

