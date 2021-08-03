Zacks: Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 33.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 30.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 59.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

