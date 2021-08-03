Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $933.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,636 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,117,000 after buying an additional 260,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.84. 83,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,648. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.32. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

