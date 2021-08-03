Zacks: Analysts Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.48 Million

Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post $88.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $32.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 170.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $366.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $447.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $443.88 million, with estimates ranging from $411.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,008 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 327,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

