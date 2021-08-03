Zacks: Analysts Expect Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vitru will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vitru.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vitru stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.63 million and a PE ratio of 33.83. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

