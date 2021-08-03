Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.07 Million

Brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $57.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $232.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $238.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $720.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

