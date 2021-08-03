Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.13 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,540,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,156. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.