Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 646,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.