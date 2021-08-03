Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce sales of $5.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.20 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.46 million, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

PTGX stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 389,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,933,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

