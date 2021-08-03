Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.71 Million

Analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce sales of $154.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.42 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $118.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $586.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $689.84 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 1,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $742.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.