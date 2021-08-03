Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $707.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,636,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,973. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

