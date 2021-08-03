Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $217.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.81. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

