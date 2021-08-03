Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJRD. Truist reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,582,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $21,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. 13,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

