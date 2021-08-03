Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.80 Million

Equities analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to post sales of $18.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.64 million to $20.56 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $15.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $61.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.82 million to $63.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $96.32 million, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $112.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. 4,208,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,074,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $770.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

