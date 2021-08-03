Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.11 Million

Equities analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce sales of $46.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.02 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $194.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $196.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $217.27 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SPNE opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99. The company has a market cap of $658.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 10.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 705,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 68,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 11.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

