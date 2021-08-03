Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,852,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

