Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Get ThredUp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TDUP stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.08.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $10,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThredUp (TDUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.