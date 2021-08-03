Zacks Investment Research Lowers Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) to Hold

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCDTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

