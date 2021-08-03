Zacks Investment Research Lowers Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUBCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subsea 7 to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SUBCY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

