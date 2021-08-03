Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

HHC stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.25. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 157.47 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

