Zacks Investment Research Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Hold

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 30.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

