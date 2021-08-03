Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 26th.

VIVO stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 819,098 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 201,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

