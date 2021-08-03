Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to “Hold”

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $150.68 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,013.00 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 127,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

