Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Hold

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,370. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

