Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDPF opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

