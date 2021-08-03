Zero Utility Token Price Hits $874.96 on Major Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $874.96 or 0.02286040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $847,623.60 and approximately $2,456.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00060933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00815417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00095540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042306 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

