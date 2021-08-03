Zillow Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Zillow Group in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Zillow Group stock opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 679.73, a PEG ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.22. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 38,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

