Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $768.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.22. 11,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,915. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $6,424,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.