Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.70. 38,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $205.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

