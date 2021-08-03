ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Earnings Results

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZI traded up $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,497.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,282.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

