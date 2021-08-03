ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. 383,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,497.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,729. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $112,038.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

