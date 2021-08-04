-$0.01 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.08). Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 409,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares during the period.

Shares of ELY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

