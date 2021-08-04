$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVOP. Barclays upped their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. 140,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

In related news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,537. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EVO Payments by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EVO Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

