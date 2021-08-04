$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. Inovalon posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INOV shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth $13,141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 621,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $2,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

