-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,389. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,539,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $16,380,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $776.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.