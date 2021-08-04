-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,389. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,539,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $16,380,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $776.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

