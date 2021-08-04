$0.32 EPS Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,794. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after buying an additional 1,537,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after buying an additional 348,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,727,000 after buying an additional 195,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 797,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

