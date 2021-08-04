$0.37 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 605,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.