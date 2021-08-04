$0.42 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.60. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $462.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

